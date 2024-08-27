Published 10:50 IST, August 27th 2024
Pakistan cricket boss says a lack of quality backup is eroding the strength of the test squad
A lack of quality backup is eroding the strength of the national team, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the wake of the embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first test.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fifth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
