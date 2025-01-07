Pakistan Docked Crucial World Test Championship Points After 2nd Test Against South Africa; Know The Reason

Pakistan's slow over-rate in their second Test match against South Africa has proved costly. The team has been fined 25% of their match fees and docked five crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

This penalty comes after Pakistan lost the second Test by 10 wickets, resulting in a 2-0 series defeat. The team fell short of the required over-rate by five overs, despite time allowances being taken into consideration.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the proposed sanction, waiving the need for a formal hearing.

“The sanctions are as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC statement read.

“The five WTC points were deducted as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, which state that a side is penalised one point for each over short.”