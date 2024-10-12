Published 18:44 IST, October 12th 2024
Pakistan selector Asad Shafiq in USA for T10 league amid crisis with national team
Pakistani selector and former Test player Asad Shafiq has been participating in a T10 league in the USA at a time when the national side is undergoing a crisis which has deepened further with a historic Test defeat against England in Multan.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan selector Asad Shafiq in USA for T10 league amid crisis with national team | Image: PCB
