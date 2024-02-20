Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Rishabh Pant on course for comeback in IPL, in what capacity not quite sure yet

Pant, who met with a horrific car accident in December 2022, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and is working hard to regain match fitness before the start of the IPL in the second half of March.

Press Trust Of India
Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant
Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant have a chat on the sidelines during a training session | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rishabh Pant remains on course for a much-anticipated comeback in the IPL after taking part in a practice game organised by his franchise Delhi Capitals in Alur, Karnataka.

Pant, who met with a horrific car accident in December 2022, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and is working hard to regain match fitness before the start of the IPL in the second half of March.

Advertisement

The southpaw had also featured in an exhibition game last year.

"The match was part of assessing his mobility basically. He has been batting at nets for a while and playing in a practice game was more like an extension of it," said a NCA source referring to the intra-squad game in Alur near Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had given a major update on Pant, saying the game changing cricketer was confident about his return in the IPL.

However, Pant may not be ready for wicketkeeping duties in the competition, as suggested by Ponting at an event in Melbourne.

Advertisement

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet," Ponting had said.

"You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year.

Advertisement

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed," he added.

Pant is also expected to lead Delhi Capitals. David Warner had captained in his absence last year.

Advertisement

"He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year," Ponting said.

"If you understand the journey he's been on the last 12-13 months, it was a horrific incident. One that I know he feels very lucky to have even survived, let alone have the chance to play cricket again.

Advertisement

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it's not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus," the former Australia captain had said on the sidelines of an MLC event.

The 26-year-old Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20s for India. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

41 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

42 minutes ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

43 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

44 minutes ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

an hour ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

an hour ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

an hour ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

an hour ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

an hour ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

2 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka-Virat Welcome Baby Boy Akaay- Alia, Ranveer, Rakul React

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. WB: Dressed as Patients, Assailants Hammer Doctor And Wife To Death

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Mamata Took Revenge For Confronting Nephew: Suvendu on Santu's Arrest

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Lewis Hamilton desires to end Mercedes stint on a high

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Ashiq Nengroo Declared Proclaimed Offender and Individual Terrorist

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo