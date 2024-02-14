Advertisement

Australian cricket team players are some of the most celebrated players in India until there is an India vs Australia match in the ICC tournaments. And a new social media post has gone viral which is leaving everyone laughing. The Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins shared a post with his wife wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day. The Aussie skipper wrote in the caption, "Super-mum, wife, my valentine and apparently a pro-surfer too. Happy Valentines @becky_cummins." Soon the post went viral with more than 20,000 likes, but a comment from an Indian fan became the headline.

The user wrote, "I am Indian I love you, your wife." But on that, the reply from Cummins left everyone laughing. He replied, "I'll pass it onto her!"

Advertisement

An X user named posted a screenshot of this conversation, and this viral post has gotten 3.80 lakh views.

Pat Cummins, ICC Player of the Year 2023

The last year ended as a dream run for Cummins, as he won the World Test Championship and the ICC World Cup 2023. Both times, the Indian team was in the runner-up position. And other than that, Pat Cummins was also the winner of the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award. He was also sold in the IPL for Rs 20.50 crore for the IPL 2024 by Sunrisers Hyderabad