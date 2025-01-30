Published 16:44 IST, January 30th 2025
PCB Brutally TROLLED For Sharing Video of Incomplete Gadaffi Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 With False Claim
With less than a month to go for the Champions Trophy, there is panic in PCB as the stadiums are not ready as yet.
With less than a month to go for the Champions Trophy , there is panic in PCB as the stadiums are not ready as yet. The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked the ICC for an extension of the completion date which has reportedly been agreed to be February 11. With time running out, the PCB shared a clip of one of the venues and claimed it is as ‘stunning’. Fans are now reacting to the clip and the responses are not positive. PCB has now become a laughing stock after it shared the clip on their social media handle. It captioned the clip as: “Unveiling the stunning new-look Gaddafi Stadium! Under the lights, it's a sight to behold! ONE WORD to describe your excitement after seeing this breathtaking view? We can't wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series & #ChampionsTrophy.”
The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start on February 19. India will play all their matches in Dubai as per the ‘hybrid’ model.
