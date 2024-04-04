×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

PCB chief furious over handling of young pacer's injury

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, is furious over the way board officials have handled the injury of young fast bowler, Ehsanullah.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan PCB New Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi
Pakistan PCB New Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi | Image:PCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, is furious over the way board officials have handled the injury of young fast bowler, Ehsanullah.

Ehsan, 21, made a big impact in last year's Pakistan Super League with his pace and subsequently went on to play in three T20 matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand.

Advertisement

But after the New Zealand series he suffered an elbow injury and was sidelined for remaining events including the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Unfortunately for the youngster an incorrect diagnosis of his injury and a botched-up surgery in Lahore has meant he is yet to recover completely.

Advertisement

According to a PCB source, the initial diagnosis was done by a senior doctor on the board's medical panel, due to which time was wasted on trying to rehabilitate him without surgery.

After he had undergone surgery, which was botched up at a private hospital in Lahore, doctors at his PSL franchise, Multan Sultan, concluded he needed to consult a specialist in the UK for his treatment.

Advertisement

The franchise owner, Ali Tareen, has now got permission from the PCB to send Ehsan to London for further consultation but this has upset Naqvi who believes it was the responsibility of the board officials and medical panel to take good care of the fast bowler.

"Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out in the open and he came to know about it. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan's treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon," the source said.

Advertisement

Ehsan had impressed everyone with his pace against Afghanistan in Sharjah, finishing with six wickets in three matches while going for very few runs.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad on IND star

a few seconds ago
Subhash Ghai

Yash In Ramayana?

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant on DRS

5 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on DC loss

8 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

8 minutes ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

12 minutes ago
Japan will issue e-visa to Indians

Japan E-Visa Process

17 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Community Notes

X community notes India

25 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI

Pant fined Rs 24 lakh

25 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan file photo

Ayesha Slams Paps

29 minutes ago
Summer

Ways To Remove Tan

30 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Dev On Trans Community

30 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

35 minutes ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak conducts impromptu press address outside No 10

Sunak's Party Defeat

37 minutes ago
Stock market

Stock market

41 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

43 minutes ago
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  2. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News16 hours ago

  5. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo