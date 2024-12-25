'We're Pleased': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Takes Big U-Turn After Accepting ICC's Proposed Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is having a sigh of relief as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have finally reached an agreement regarding the Hybrid Model. The ICC announced the schedule for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and it is now very clear that the tournament will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will now host the Indian team for the upcoming ICC marquee event.

The big India vs Pakistan clash will be played on February 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. India and Pakistan both have been placed in the same group. The first semi-final of the Champions Trophy will also played in Dubai. The final of Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore, but if India qualify for the final then it will be played in Dubai.

Mohsin Naqvi's Big U-Turn

Pakistan white ball captain Mohammed Rizwan and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi termed ICC’s decision to hold the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model as a “significant milestone” for the country. Pakistan will play host to an ICC event after 28 years as the last global tournament held here was the 1996 World Cup. 'As a cricket loving country, we are all very excited to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It is a great occasion as Pakistan welcomes the first ICC event to its shores in 28 years and especially as we are the defending champions', Rizwan said in a PCB media release. 'We eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd', he added.

The hybrid model meant that India will play all their matches in Dubai with the marquee clash against Pakistan scheduled on February 23. Naqvi was delighted to see Pakistan hosting a part of the showpiece under the hybrid system. 'We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport', Naqvi said in the release.

Tournament Opener To Be Played In Karachi

The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 with Pakistan facing New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9. The 50-over event, last played in 2017, will have 15 matches with at least 10 games scheduled in Pakistan. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three hosting venues in Pakistan.