Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Not Ready to Host 2025 ICC Champions Trophy; Viral VIDEO is PROOF!

With a little more than two months to go for the start of the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy , it seems like the venues are not ready. A clip that is going viral on social space busts PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's false claims. The PCB chief has recently claimed that the venues are absolutely ready to host cricket matches, but the visuals in the viral video show a different picture altogether. From the ground to the stands, the clip shows that it is nowhere close to complete. Naqvi met the Board of Governors last week and was praised for the work he has done to upgrade the venues for the Champions Trophy, but the reality is totally different. Here is the viral clip: