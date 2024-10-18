Published 21:24 IST, October 18th 2024
Pakistan Cricket Board Not Willing To Move Champions Trophy 2025 Final Out Of Lahore
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mentally prepared for India's refusal to travel to the country for the Champions Trophy but it won't move the title clash of the tournament from Lahore even if the arch-rivals qualify for the final on March 9, sources said on Friday.
