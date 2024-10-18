sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:24 IST, October 18th 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board Not Willing To Move Champions Trophy 2025 Final Out Of Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mentally prepared for India's refusal to travel to the country for the Champions Trophy but it won't move the title clash of the tournament from Lahore even if the arch-rivals qualify for the final on March 9, sources said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy in display | Image: ICC
20:46 IST, October 18th 2024