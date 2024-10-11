sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:32 IST, October 11th 2024

PCB revamps selection panel, adds retired umpire Aleem Dar to committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revamp of the National Selection Committee, hours after national team's embarrassing defeat against England in the first Test in Multan. England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs, burying the hosts under a mountain of runs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PCB
PCB | Image: PTI
