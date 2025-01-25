Published 18:34 IST, January 25th 2025
PCB Still Unsure Of Champions Trophy 2025 Venues, Pakistan's Cricket Board Develops New Strategy To Gain ICC's Confidence
The Champions Trophy kickstarts on February 19, 2025 and the first match of this marquee ICC tournament will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand
The fate of the Champions Trophy is still undecided with less than a month left to go. The ICC had awarded the hosting rights of Champions Trophy to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but this has led to the fate of the Champions Trophy snowballing into crisis. The Champions Trophy will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is responsible for hosting India's matches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained firm on its stance of not sending the Indian Team to Pakistan.
PCB To Test Venues Ahead Of Champions Trophy
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will test its newly renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the upcoming Champions Trophy by holding a tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa and New Zealand from February 8. The PCB issued the official schedule of the tri-series on Saturday with the final slated at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14. The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9.
The Board, which has spent around 1.2 billion rupees on the upgrade and construction of new buildings at its two Test venues, is under scrutiny on whether the stadiums would be ready on time for the eight-team Champions Trophy. Pakistan face New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy here. The PCB said that the tri-nation series will be played in a single-league format from February 8 to 14 with the first two matches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The final league match and tournament final would be held in Karachi.
PCB's Race Against Time To Get Gaddafi Stadium Ready
In preparation for the tri-series, Pakistan and New Zealand will train under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium on February 6. South Africa’s first practice session at the venue will take place on the morning of February 9. At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the seating capacity has been increased with the addition of new chairs. Additionally, 480 modern LED lights have been installed to improve broadcast quality.
Two large digital replay screens have been added for better fan engagement. A state-of-the-art hospitality enclosure for players and officials is also nearing completion. Similarly, the National Stadium in Karachi has been upgraded, with the addition of 350 LED lights for better broadcast visibility, two replay screens, and the installation of 5,000 new chairs. A new hospitality enclosure for players and officials has also been constructed at the University End.
