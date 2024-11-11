Published 18:29 IST, November 11th 2024
PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC On India's Refusal To Send The Men In Blue For Champions Trophy 2025
Since they have only been informed that India will not be attending the tournament, PCB will ask the ICC for clarification on hosting the Champions Trophy. They have not heard anything regarding the hybrid model that has been suggested.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi | Image: PCB/BCCI
