sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC On India's Refusal To Send The Men In Blue For Champions Trophy 2025

Published 18:29 IST, November 11th 2024

PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC On India's Refusal To Send The Men In Blue For Champions Trophy 2025

Since they have only been informed that India will not be attending the tournament, PCB will ask the ICC for clarification on hosting the Champions Trophy. They have not heard anything regarding the hybrid model that has been suggested.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
pakistan cricket board did not vote for jay shah as icc chairman
Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi | Image: PCB/BCCI
Advertisement

Loading...

18:29 IST, November 11th 2024