Published 10:53 IST, July 20th 2024

PCB turns down NOC request from players to play in Global T20 League

The Pakistan Cricket Board has turned down requests for No Objection Certificate from senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to participate in the Global T20 League, citing the hectic international calendar.“

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board | Image: PCB
