sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 13:31 IST, November 12th 2024

Perth Pitch to Have Really Good Pace And Bounce: Curator Cautions India Ahead of First Test

India will be accorded a tough welcome to Australia as the Optus Stadium pitch for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been prepared to offer “good bounce and pace” true to the tradition of the fiery tracks in Perth.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja of Australia bats on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth, Australia | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

13:31 IST, November 12th 2024