Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

"Plan is to have that dominating approach," says Jemimah as Delhi Capitals eye direct qualification

With an eye on the direct qualification to the WPL 2024 final, Delhi Capitals are set to take on Gujarat Giants in their last league stage match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WPL 2024
With an eye on the direct qualification to the WPL 2024 final, Delhi Capitals are set to take on Gujarat Giants in their last league stage match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who put up a Player of the Match performance of 58 off 36 balls in the team's one-run win in the previous game, said, "I just kept being honest with my work, kept working hard and at the right time it's just falling into place. I'm so happy that I can contribute to the team as much as possible and I just want to keep doing that till we are in the final."

She further added, "We've recovered well. We got a good two days of break. I think we are more prepared than any other team because we've had three such incidents where we saw a last-ball finish. So, these experiences are just going to help us going into the playoffs."

When asked about the approach going into the last game of the league stage, the 23-year-old batter said, "We've already qualified for the playoffs, but the approach doesn't change, it stays the same. We have to keep getting better little by little and play good cricket."

"The plan is to have that dominating approach, keep getting better as cricketers every time we step on the field," she concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Gujarat Giants in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

