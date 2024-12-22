"Even When Your Mother Was Hospitalized": PM Modi Pens Down Heartfelt Letter For Ravichandran Ashwin Following Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the end of the third test between India and Australia. Ashwin has had a stellar career for the Indian cricket team and has given significant performances with both bat and ball. Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricket in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series with two test matches still remaining series. After his retirement from the sport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned down a heartfelt letter for the Indian all-rounder.

PM Modi Pens Down Heartfelt Letter For Ravi Ashwin Following Retirement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to share his thoughts and offer congratulations to the legendary player on a magnificent career.

"I hope that this letter finds you in the best of health and spirits.

The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone. However, everyone understands that this must have been a hard decision for you as well, especially after the outstanding career you have had playing for India," wrote Prime Minister Modi in the beginning of his letter to Ashwin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further gave emphasis on the feats that Ashwin has achieved throughout his career.

“Each one of the 765 international wickets that you took across all formats was special. Holding the record of having the highest number of Player of the Series awards in Test matches shows the impact you had on the team's success in Tests over the last many years,” wrote the PM in his letter to the Indian player.

“You Kept Playing”: PM Modi Praises Ashwin Heroics During SA Series

Prime Minister Modi in his long letter to Ravi Ashwin gave huge props to Ashwin for the time he flew to South Africa and there were floods in Chennai. To make matters worse, Ashwin could not get in touch with his mother who was hospitalized during the floods while he played the series in South Africa. '

“Even during moments of adversity, your sincerity and commitment came to the fore. We all remember the way you flew back to contribute to the team even when your mother was hospitalized and the time you kept playing against South Africa even when you couldn't get in touch with your family during the floods in Chennai,” wrote Prime Minister Modi in his letter.