'Poor Communication...' - Jason Gillespie EXPOSES PCB, Reveals Reason For Resignation as Pak Coach

Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has exposed the Pakistan Cricket Board, claiming that his communication with the board was unclear. Days ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa, Gillespie claimed that the PCB never wanted him as the coach in the first place. The former Australian cricketer-turned-coach also claimed that he was utterly blindsided by a decision to not have a high-performance coach.

‘There were certainly challenges’

Speaking to ABC Sport, Gillespie said, "There were certainly challenges. I went into the job eyes wide open, I want to make that really clear. I knew that, you know, Pakistan had cycled through a number of coaches in a pretty short space of time."

"The straw that broke the camel's back, I suppose, was, as a head coach, you like to have clear communication with your employer. I was completely and utterly blindsided by a decision to not have a high-performance coach," he added.

‘Zero communication from anyone’

"Tim Nielsen was told that his services were no longer required, and I had absolutely zero communication from anyone about that, and I just thought after a number of other things that had gone on in the previous few months, that was probably the moment where I thought, 'Well, I'm not really sure if they actually really want me to do this job or not'," said Gillespie.

‘Developed a really close relationship with the test captain, Shan Masood’