×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

He was born to play Test cricket: Ashwin's childhood coach after India star's 100th match

Ashwin is going strong at 37, claiming a bagful of wickets with his absolute control and consistency.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
controversey before ashwin 100th test
R Ashwin | Image:ap
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

Sunil Subramaniam could never quite put his finger on why he failed to break into the Indian team despite being one of the country's best left-arm spinners in the early 1990s.

It rankles, but the pain pales in comparison to the joy his most illustrious ward, Ravichandran Ashwin, brought to his life, years after he had quit playing competitive cricket.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old, who taught Ashwin the nuances of spin bowling in his formative years, takes great pride in saying that the senior India spinner "was born to play Test cricket." "I had a lot of confidence that he would become a good Test player and a quality Test bowler, first a match-winner for the state then a match-winner for India," Subramaniam told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

"At that time, it was difficult to say that his journey would be this long. As he was on his journey, it became obvious he would have a long career.

Advertisement

"I'd be lying to say that we think that he is going to end up playing 100 Tests. But, I certainly knew that we had a Test cricketer in the making, and a good one at that," he added.

Despite enjoying a fairly successful career in first-class cricket, Subramaniam is best known as Ashwin's childhood coach, but he has no qualms about it.

Advertisement

"When I met him in 2007, at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's bowler's camp, the journey started there. We had to discover the next generation of bowlers.

"Slowly, he progressed from first-class cricket to Test cricket, his bowling evolved, and he understood how to study the wicket.

Advertisement

"When you play first-class cricket, you have a different mindset compared to Test cricket; you take time to adapt to the environment, but he took no time at all, and it felt like he was born to play Test cricket." 

NOT DONE YET

Ashwin is going strong at 37, claiming a bagful of wickets with his absolute control and consistency. So, Subramaniam has no reason to believe that the man would hang up his boots anytime soon.

"As a player, definitely about three to four years for sure at the international level, and the call will be his after that," Subramaniam said when the discussion turned to Ashwin's future.

Advertisement

"He debuted at the age of 25, how long will he be able to play? Because many people in India play cricket, how much competition will he have. If you look at the bowling attack of India in the last five to 10 years, it has become really potent.

"How long his journey will be? At every stage, he has evolved. And his bowling for the last nine years has been the fulcrum for India." Besides his incredible numbers, Ashwin's relentless quest for perfection is a matter of great pride for Subramaniam.

Advertisement

"It is something to be happy about because we coach many players, he has performed at every level, he has maintained his balance. The way he used to bowl in the beginning he still bowls the same, and the man is also the same.

"He has stability, and other factors did not distract him, and this is a lesson for all youngsters. If you focus on your game you can achieve anything." Coming back to what the future holds for Ashwin, Subramaniam feels Ashwin can go on to play at the elite level till at least he is 40.

Advertisement

"There can be many roles in sports if you are talking about the role of a player, today's fitness standards are such that he can play till he is 40 at the international level, because his quality of bowling is good.

"It will be his call, what role he wants to play, how many years he wants to play, that call he will take on his own." Ashwin has 511 Test wickets at present, making him only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to go past the 500-wicket mark.

Advertisement

"He is somebody who understood the game and the wavelength was pretty good. I'm someone who was looking for an intelligent spinner and he was both intelligent, hearty and knew what he could do.

"Right from the time he made his first-class debut and the kind of bowler he was in his first twenty-odd Test matches, and then to have evolved further from that and to go on to reach different milestones, he has reinvented himself at every point in that journey and kept himself relevant.

Advertisement

"So, it has been a fascinating journey for him, to see the way he has evolved over some time in his career, developing new balls, setting up new batsmen, adapting to different conditions." 

CRICKET-CRAZY FAMILY 

Ashwin's mother Chitra Ravichandran was lying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Chennai hospital, slipping in and out of consciousness as he breached the 500 Test-wickets barrier.

His mother had just one query for her son when she saw him by her bedside -- "Why did you come?" To this, Subramaniam stated, "I have said this before the whole family is cricket crazy, and cricket is a huge priority there, and everybody is obsessed with the game. It's only that kind of obsession that has carried him and I am not surprised to hear all that.

Advertisement

"Cricket is the number one priority even during the health crisis." 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru’s Growing Water Scarcity Hits Businesses

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Bharat Will Become World's Largest Economy In This Decade: PM Modi

    Republic Summit14 minutes ago

  3. The biggest fight of the 21st century: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson confirmed

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. Sanjiv Goenka reveals inside story of how LSG doubled value in 2 years

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Bajaj Allianz launches Gen AI bot for simplifying insurance

    Tech 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo