'Love Letter From A Fan Girl': R. Ashwin's Wife Preethi Narayanan Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For Him

Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement came a shock to many fans and cricket experts all around the globe. This was a decision that many saw coming for a very long time, but it was the timing of his decision that shocked people. Ashwin announced his decision to retire right after the IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Gabba ended in a draw. Ashwin's last appearance for India came in the Adelaide Test match that was played on this ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart ended his international career with 537 Test wickets and that is no ordinary feat. Ashwin also happens to be India's highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. R. Ashwin was let go of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL Mega auctions this year, but he was later picked up by Chennai Super Kings, the franchise he started his competitive cricketing career with.

R. Ashwin's Wife Pens Down A Heartfelt Note

Ravichandran Ashwin has always been regarded as one of the brightest cricketing minds. Ashwin's tactical brilliance and his ability to work his opponents out has been praised by many contemporaries of the sport. Ashwin retiring midway from the series has sparked many speculations about the environment of the team, but the right-armed off spinner has walked away from the game with nothing else but dignity.

Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Preethi Narayanan penned down a heartfelt note for the ace India spinner. She also referred to all the moments that Ashwin shared on and off the field and how his career spanned. Preethi Narayanan was always seen rooting for Team India from the stands.

Here's What Preethi Narayanan Posted

