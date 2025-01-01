Rashid Khan to Replace Shubman Gill as GT Captain in IPL 2025? New Year Tweet Stirs SPECULATIONS

While most may think Shubman Gill is obviously going to lead the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the IPL , the franchise may have a surprise in store. A New Year tweet from the official handle of the Gujarat Titans has sparked all the speculation. The tweet has Rashid Khan in it and in the picture, it is written ‘The 2025 GT Story'. Also, the tweet is captioned, "A Clean Slate. A New Story.' While nothing can be confirmed as of now, this tweet is enough to believe that there could be an announcement around the corner. For the unversed, Rashid was Titans' highest retention ahead of IPL 2025 auction as the team paid Rs 18 cr to ensure that he stays with the team. On the other hand, Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 Cr.