Published 00:04 IST, August 30th 2024

Rashid Khan takes break from Test cricket to manage his back

Afghanistan cricket's poster boy Rashid Khan will not play the Test format in the near future to nurse his back after having undergone a surgery last year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rashid Khan reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados | Image: AP
