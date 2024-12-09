'That's The Reason...': Shastri And Gavaskar Urge Rohit Sharma To Make Crucial Change

Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar have urged captain Rohit Sharma to reclaim his opening spot in the batting order ahead of the third Test match against Australia. This suggestion comes after Rohit's “subdued” performance in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, where he batted at number six and scored only 3 and 6, respectively.

Shastri and Gavaskar urge Rohit Sharma to return to opening slot

Rohit Sharma had initially missed the first Test, and upon his return, he dropped down the order to accommodate KL Rahul, who had excelled as an opener in the series opener. However, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar believe that Rohit's aggressive batting style is better suited to the opening position.

"That's the reason I want him at the top. That's where he can be aggressive and expressive. Just thought he was a little too subdued, just seeing his body language," Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

"The fact that he didn't make runs, I don't think there was enough on the field there. I just wanted to see him more involved, and a little more animated," the former India coach added.

KL Rahul, who had looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 while sharing a 201-run partnership with fellow opener and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings of the first Test, failed to replicate his form in the second match. Rahul's failure to capitalise on the opportunity has prompted former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to call for Rohit's return to his opening slot.

"He should return to his regular spot. We should remember why Rahul had opened. He did that because Rohit Sharma was not available for the first Test,” Sunil Gavaskar was quoted as saying to Sports Tak by PTI.

"I can understand why they kept him as an opener in the second Test, he had a 200-plus partnership with Jaiswal. But now that he couldn't score this Test, I feel Rahul should go back to No. 5 or No.6 and Rohit Sharma should open. If Rohit scores quickly in the beginning, then he can score a big century also later,” he added.