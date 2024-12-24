'They'll Be Dangerous': Ravi Shastri Discusses The Potential Of The Powerhouse Duo Of Kohli & Smith In BGT

The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy have top stars like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in action. As part of the prestigious Fab Four, the duo has struggled in recent times and they have not been at their best. With the red-ball series reaching a pivotal juncture, both cricketers will be eager to make an impact in the series. Ravi Shastri recently commented on the duo, stating that Kohli and Smith will be lethal and hungry for runs in the remaining two test matches.

Ravi Shastri Discusses Fab Four's Performance, Points Out Smith & Kohli's Recent Outings

Ravi Shastri discussed the performance of the Fab Four of Test cricket. He particularly spoke about the performance of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and talked about their recent struggles as both of them are facing each other in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The former India coach pointed out that the duo would be dangerous as they would be hungry to make an impact in the series. Shastri claims that this tenacity is what makes these athletes dangerous in unsuitable circumstances.

"I think they (Kohli and Smith) will have slipped down the ranks on current form because you know you've got the likes of Root taking off, there's Williamson doing well, Harry Brook has come onto the scene, you know there are a lot of other young players pushing but these are class players. In a situation like this, you know they'll be dangerous because they'll be hungry," Ravi Shastri said during an appearance on the ICC Review.

Virat Kohli walks back to his fielding position during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Drawing Parallels with Steve Smith, Ravi Shastri Offers Tips for Virat in Tough Times

Virat Kohli has had an inconsistent outing in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series so far. While he made an impactful knock in the Perth Test, Kohli failed to stand up to expectations from the second test match. Steve Smith too struggled at first but found the rhythm during the Brisbane Test at The Gabba. Using Smith as an example, Shastri emphasized the value of perseverance and mental toughness in test cricket.

"What’s needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined. I think the same with Virat. If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don’t think he's (out of form), none of these guys are out of form,” Shastri added.

