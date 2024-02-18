English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Ravindra Jadeja joins R Ashwin in elusive list, extends streak of record-breaking numbers

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance helped his team win the match by a record 434 runs, India's biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in Test cricket.

Vishal Tiwari
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
In a remarkable feat, Ravindra Jadeja has joined his compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin in an elusive list by achieving a century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match, making him only the second Indian to do so two or more times in international red-ball cricket. Jadeja has accomplished this incredible feat twice now. Ashwin, on the other hand, holds the record with three such instances in the longest format of the game.

Jadeja achieved the feat in the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot. The prestigious list of Indian cricketers who have achieved the century and five-wicket haul milestone in a single Test match includes legendary names like Vinoo Mankad, Polly Umrigar, and of course, Ashwin and Jadeja.

Here's a glance at the exclusive list

  • Vinoo Mankad: 184 runs & 5/196 vs England, Lord's, 1952
  • Polly Umrigar: 172* runs & 5/107 vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 1962
  • R Ashwin: 103 runs & 5/156 vs West Indies, Mumbai WS, 2011
  • R Ashwin: 113 runs & 7/83 vs West Indies, North Sound, 2016
  • R Ashwin: 106 runs & 5/43 vs England, Chennai, 2021
  • Ravindra Jadeja: 175* runs & 5/41 vs Sri Lanka, Mohali, 2022
  • Ravindra Jadeja: 112 runs & 5/41 vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja's stellar performance not only cements his reputation as an exceptional all-rounder but also extends his streak of record-breaking numbers, further solidifying his place in Indian cricketing history.

Jadeja's all-round performance helped his team win the match by a record 434 runs, India's biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in Test cricket. Jadeja scored the century in the first innings of the game and then picked up a five-wicket haul in the final innings. 

India scored 445 and 430/4 declared in their two innings. The Rohit Sharma-led side bowled England out for 319 and 122 runs. Jaiswal scored his second consecutive double-century as he smashed 214 not-out in India's second innings. 

