English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami set to miss remainder of Test series against England

Jadeja, who pulled his hamstring following his run-out during India's fourth-innings chase in the series opener in Hyderabad, was initially ruled out of the second Test beginning here from Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need more time to recover from his hamstring injury and along with pacer Mohammed Shami could miss the remainder of the five-match Test series against England.

Jadeja, who pulled his hamstring following his run-out during India's fourth-innings chase in the series opener in Hyderabad, was initially ruled out of the second Test beginning here from Friday.

Advertisement

Jadeja returned with figures of 3/88 and 2/131 and also scored 87 and 2 in the first Test that India lost by 28 runs.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  2. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News28 minutes ago

  3. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement