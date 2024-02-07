Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami set to miss remainder of Test series against England
Jadeja, who pulled his hamstring following his run-out during India's fourth-innings chase in the series opener in Hyderabad, was initially ruled out of the second Test beginning here from Friday.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need more time to recover from his hamstring injury and along with pacer Mohammed Shami could miss the remainder of the five-match Test series against England.
Jadeja returned with figures of 3/88 and 2/131 and also scored 87 and 2 in the first Test that India lost by 28 runs.
