'We Have To Move On': Jadeja Ready For Transition, Anticipates Strong Alternate For R Ashwin In Team

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja leave the field at the end of the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

R Ashwin, one of the greatest Indian bowling all-rounders, has recently called time in his illustrious career. The superstar cricketer has made the shocking announcement midway through the Border Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. The sudden revelation shocked a lot of the fans. Team India is expected to go through a major transition as Ashwin retires, and Ravindra Jadeja has urged everyone to move on from it.

Ravindra Jadeja Hopeful For Team India To Receive A Credible R Ashwin Replacement After Latter's Retirement

With Ashwin's retirement, Team India is expected to undergo a major change, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is hopeful that the Indian Cricket Team will introduce someone who could be better than Ashwin.

"Hopefully, the Indian team gets a better all-rounder and bowler. It's not like nobody can replace a player. Everyone goes, but you get the replacement. We have to move on. We will have to move on. It is a good opportunity for youngsters to grab the opportunity," Ravindra Jadeja said.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after scoring a century with Ravindra Jadeja on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

Notably, Washington Sundar's recent rise may suggest he is being considered for Ashwin's replacement. But it is yet to be seen whom they would elect for the long-term.

Jadeja Learns of Ashwin's Retirement Only Five Minutes Prior to Public News

R Ashwin's retirement was a well-kept secret as the announcement came out of nowhere. Even Jadeja was surprised to learn about it suddenly. The India all-rounder has revealed that he learned about his compatriot's retirement just five minutes ahead of his announcement.

"I got to know about it at the last moment, almost five minutes before the press conference. Someone told me it was about to happen. We spent the whole day together, and he didn't even give me a hint. I got to know at the last minute. We all know how Ashwin's mind works.