Ravindra Jadeja's Latest Social Media Stunt Sparks Retirement Rumours Ahead of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

There are already speculations doing the rounds over Ravindra Jadeja's limited overs future and then he comes up with a stunt on Instagram to fan the rumours. The veteran all-rounder put out a picture on his Instagram story of his Test jersey. While most fans got into speculation mode over what the post meant, some reckoned he may have made up his mind to call it a day. For the unversed, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20I cricket after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies. But now, is he ready to hang up his boots from Tests as well? Here is the post that is making the rounds and going viral on social space.

ALSO READ: Tamim Iqbal Officially Calls Time To His International Cricket Career

THE VIRAL POST:

Meanwhile, Jadeja did not have a good time in Australia recently where he picked only 4 wickets across three matches while amassing merely 135 runs with the bat at an average of 27. Following the series Down Under, reports have been claiming that his position in the side is under scrutiny. With the BCCI set to announce the limited overs squads for the England series and the Champions Trophy , it would be interesting to see if Jadeja finds a spot or is ignored.