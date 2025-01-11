Published 07:45 IST, January 11th 2025
Ravindra Jadeja's Latest Social Media Stunt Sparks Retirement Rumours Ahead of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy
There are already speculations doing the rounds over Ravindra Jadeja's limited overs future and then he comes up with a stunt on Instagram to fan the rumours.
There are already speculations doing the rounds over Ravindra Jadeja's limited overs future and then he comes up with a stunt on Instagram to fan the rumours. The veteran all-rounder put out a picture on his Instagram story of his Test jersey. While most fans got into speculation mode over what the post meant, some reckoned he may have made up his mind to call it a day. For the unversed, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20I cricket after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies. But now, is he ready to hang up his boots from Tests as well? Here is the post that is making the rounds and going viral on social space.
THE VIRAL POST:
Meanwhile, Jadeja did not have a good time in Australia recently where he picked only 4 wickets across three matches while amassing merely 135 runs with the bat at an average of 27. Following the series Down Under, reports have been claiming that his position in the side is under scrutiny. With the BCCI set to announce the limited overs squads for the England series and the Champions Trophy , it would be interesting to see if Jadeja finds a spot or is ignored.
India are set to return to international action with five T20Is and three ODIs against England, starting January 22 in Kolkata. Once that ends, the team leaves for Dubai for the Champions Trophy. At the Champions Trophy, India will play all it's matches in Dubai after the PCB agreed to host the event in a ‘hybrid’ model after India declined going to Pakistan. The squads for the upcoming ODIs are likely to be announced next week. It will be interesting to see who makes the squad and who misses out.
