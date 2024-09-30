Published 14:16 IST, September 30th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja Scalps Wicket No. 300 During IND vs BAN Test, Becomes 2nd Fastest to Reach Milestone
Ravindra Jadeja has scalped his 300th test wicket during the India vs Bangladesh Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
