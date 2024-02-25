Antonio Rudiger, right, celebrates scoring their first goal with Jude Bellingham during the Semi Final of Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Al Awal Park Stadium | Image: AP

Real Madrid and Sevilla are about to square off in an exciting La Liga match. At the top of the Spanish premier division, Los Blancos are now six points ahead of Girona, who are pursuing them. Ancelotti's team will be fighting to return to winning ways in their home ground after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Sevilla, on the other hand, is now in the lower half of the standings, although they would like to maintain a strong stance and stay out of any last-minute relegation fears.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming take place?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match kicks off on Saturday, February 25th, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming take place?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming via ESPN Deportes. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming will start at 03:00 PM ET.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 08:30 PM GMT.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming will start at 07:00 AM AEDT.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga Match: Predicted XIs

Barcelona Probable XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Brahim; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Sevilla Probable XI: Nyland; Bade, Ramos, Salas; Navas, Sow, Soumare, Torres, Pedrosa; Romero, En-Nesyri