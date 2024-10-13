sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 22:04 IST, October 13th 2024

Renuka, Deepti impress but Australia set 152-run target for India in must-win T20 World Cup tie

Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma played pivotal roles but Australia posted a tricky 152-run target against India in their must-win Group A match in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tahlia McGrath
Tahlia McGrath, left, is stumped out by India's wicketkeeper Richa Gosh during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium | Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:04 IST, October 13th 2024