Published 22:04 IST, October 13th 2024
Renuka, Deepti impress but Australia set 152-run target for India in must-win T20 World Cup tie
Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma played pivotal roles but Australia posted a tricky 152-run target against India in their must-win Group A match in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tahlia McGrath, left, is stumped out by India's wicketkeeper Richa Gosh during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium | Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:04 IST, October 13th 2024