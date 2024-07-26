Published 16:19 IST, July 26th 2024
Renuka, Radha sparkle as India restrict Bangladesh to 80/8 in women's Asia Cup semis
India pacer Renuka Singh inflicted deep wounds upfront from which Bangladesh never recovered, getting restricted to a massively inadequate 80 for eight in the first semifinal of the women’s Asia Cup here on Friday.
India Women's Team | Image: ACC
