sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:19 IST, July 26th 2024

Renuka, Radha sparkle as India restrict Bangladesh to 80/8 in women's Asia Cup semis

India pacer Renuka Singh inflicted deep wounds upfront from which Bangladesh never recovered, getting restricted to a massively inadequate 80 for eight in the first semifinal of the women’s Asia Cup here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India Women's Team
India Women's Team | Image: ACC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:19 IST, July 26th 2024