Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 19:21 IST

REVEALED | 'Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their 2nd child': AB de Villiers discloses

There was a lot of speculation regarding Kohli's absence. The curtains have, however, been lifted by AB de Villiers on his Youtube show.

Republic Sports Desk
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image:Virat Kohli/Instagram
  • 3 min read
The mystery around Virat Kohli's sudden absence from cricket has finally been revealed by former RCB teammate and good friend AB de Villiers. BCCI confirmed that Virat Kohli had asked to be dropped from India's Test squad for the first two Test matches against England due to personal reasons. There were a lot of speculations regarding Kohli's absence with rumours also circulating regarding his mother's health (which was later denied by Virat Kohli's brother). The curtains have, however, been lifted by AB de Villiers on his YouTube show. 

AB de Villiers confirmed that Virat Kohli is expecting his second child with his wife Anushka Sharma and that is the reason why he is not playing for India against England. 

‘His second child is on the way’ 

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," the former RCB batsman said on his YouTube channel.

"Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love," he added. "So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well'.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that.”

Virat and Anushka are already blessed with a daughter named, Vamika and have always maintained secrecy regarding their family. Vamika was born in January 2021.  Kohli had withdrawn from the India vs England Test series and BCCI cited personal reasons for his absence. BCCI also urged the fans and media not to speculate on the matter. BCCI revealed that Kohli had a talk with India captain Rohit Sharma before leaving the side.

De Villiers was asked by fans on his YouTube channel about Virat Kohli's well-being and to this ABD revealed the reason without confirming anything. 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

