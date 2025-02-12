REVEALED! Why India and England Players Are Wearing Green Armband During 3rd ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Players and athletes wearing black armbands during games is a common sight, but why are the India and England players wearing green armbands at Ahmedabad? On Wednesday, players were spotted wearing a green armband and that has confused fans. While the regular black armbands represent the passing away of a player, the green band is for a greater cause. The greater cause here is organ donation, an initiative undertaken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Team India is hosting an Organ Donation drive in the city, coinciding with the 3rd ODI. For the unversed, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has already donated all his organs on the launch of 'Get a life' initiative, which was supported by other Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has lavished praise on the move.

"It should be applauded," Raina, who was on commentary then, said. "Whatever the board has done to help India's medical fraternity and the doctors is commendable. Well done, BCCI."

