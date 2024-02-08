Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Rishabh Pant bats at nets, shows improved fitness; links with India teammates

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave another hint of improving fitness and match-readiness while batting for some 20 minutes at the Chinnaswamy nets before his Indian teammates entered the venue for practice.

Press Trust Of India
Rishabh Pant news
Rishabh Pant | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave another hint of improving fitness and match-readiness while batting for some 20 minutes at the Chinnaswamy nets before his Indian teammates entered the venue for practice.

Clad in black shots and T-shirt, Pant faced throwdowns from NCA staff, dishing out some drives on the off-side and a few nudges to the on-side.

Advertisement

He exchanged a few words with Indian team’s side-arm specialist Raghu before proceeding to meet other members like Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh among others.

Pant is continuing his recovery at the NCA from a horrible car accident in late 2022, an accident that forced him to have ligament reconstruction surgeries.

Advertisement

Pant is expected to return to action during the IPL 2024 as he has been named as Delhi Capitals captain.

The 26-year-old had attended the Capitals camp in November last year, besides being present at the franchise’s auction table at Dubai in December.

Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly, the Capitals’ director of cricket, too had exuded confidence in Pant’s return in this year’s IPL.

“He’s (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season. There’s still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he’ll get even better,” Ganguly had said during the DC camp at Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus.

Advertisement

Pant’s last appearance for India was in a Test match against Bangladesh at Mirpur in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) felicitated the Cooch Behar Trophy U19 team members on Tuesday with India head coach Rahul Dravid meeting the budding players.

Advertisement

Karnataka won the event on Monday by virtue of their first innings lead over Mumbai. 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World41 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement