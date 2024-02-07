Advertisement

One of the greatest IPL narratives of 2023 was the Mumbai Indians' decision to oust Rohit Sharma as captain with the arrival of star returnee Hardik Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans. However, many fans throughout the country were unhappy with the decision to replace the longest-serving captain in IPL history after 10 years of service. Many people asked why his captainship was taken despite guiding them to five IPL titles.

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh has responded to Boucher's statement on why he was removed as captain of the MI

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, made a curious statement in an Instagram post on head coach Mark Boucher's explanation for the Mumbai Indians' (MI) choice to name Hardik Pandya as captain for the IPL 2024.

During a conversation on the Smash Sports podcast, a portion of which was disclosed on Monday, Boucher rationalized the move by saying it was intended to relieve Rohit of the demands of leadership, letting him focus on his batting prowess in the following seasons.

Sajdeh's cryptic remark indicates her disagreement or discontent with Boucher's explanation, implying that she sees "so many things wrong" with the rationale presented for Pandya's captaincy appointment. However, the specific nature of her worries has not been divulged, allowing fans and followers to speculate and be curious. In an Instagram post Sajdeh commented:

"So many things wrong with this,"

What exactly did Mark Boucher say about Rohit Sharma being replaced as the MI captain?

Mark Boucher, the Mumbai Indians' coach, spoke on the decision to name Hardik Pandya captain of the 2024 IPL, replacing Rohit Sharma. The change, revealed two months ago, signalled the end of Sharma's successful leadership, generating a range of responses from the team's fans. Boucher emphasised that Pandya's appointment was intended to reduce Sharma's leadership responsibility. Despite Sharma's earlier accomplishments, his recent IPL performance prompted this strategy shift.

Boucher emphasised the significance of evaluating the team's long-term goals, arguing that spreading leadership roles would improve overall performance. In an interview with the Smash Sports podcast, he emphasised his belief that this choice will help Sharma and the team. Boucher said:

"I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India, people get quite emotional, but you know you take the emotions away from it. I think it's just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," "One thing I did pick up with Ro (Rohit) is that he is a fantastic guy. I mean he's been captaining for ages and he's done really well for Mumbai Indians. Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there's just cameras in it and he's so busy and he hasn't had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he's done well as a captain. “I just thought you know when we're speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it without the hype of being a captain,” “He is still going to captain India so that hype's going be there but when he steps into the IPL maybe just taking that extra bit of pressure off him as a captain an maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma. We want to see him playing with a smile on his face, spending a bit of time with his beautiful family.”