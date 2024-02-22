Advertisement

Fans across India remain unsettled by Rohit Sharma's removal as the captain of the Mumbai Indians following Hardik Pandya's appointment as the new captain. The announcement, made in the latter months of 2023, drew extensive criticism from fans, particularly as Rohit continues to lead the Indian cricket team across all formats.

Ritika's heartfelt reaction to a post on Rohit Sharma's selfless leadership

Ritika Sajdeh's outburst on social media highlights her resolute backing and delight in her spouse's accomplishments to Indian cricket. The important cricketer who has been instrumental in India's recent triumphs, Rohit Sharma, is admired for both his leadership abilities and his on-field skill. Even though he has just given up his IPL leadership, respect for his generosity is unwavering.

Attention was drawn to an Instagram video posted by a fan praising Rohit Sharma for his unselfish leadership during the India-England Test series. "Will you remember this selfless captain?" was a popular caption. Ritika Sajdeh's reply, a straightforward but sincere smiley, highlighted her husband's leadership abilities even more. Ritika's gesture became viral as social media accepted it.

Ritika Sajdeh comments on an Instagram post regarding Rohit Sharma (Image/Instagram)

The wife of Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, publicly thanked the fan for his emotional message after India's thrilling 434-run victory over England in the most recent Rajkot Test, giving them a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, the Indian squad had a difficult red-ball task at home. Important players like Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli were not available owing to injury and personal reasons. In addition, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul haven't played since the first Test, while Ravichandran Ashwin's withdrawal from the third Test was due to a family issue.

India sent in debutants Dhurv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, and Rajat Patidar in the series, and they performed well despite the lack of renowned players. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out as he amassed 545 runs and scored two double-hundreds throughout the series so far.

The Indian cricket team will be seen in action against England in the 4th Test on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

