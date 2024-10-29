Published 18:28 IST, October 29th 2024
Rizwan Was Initially Reluctant But Later Accepted Pak White-ball Captaincy: Sources
After initially objecting, Pakistan's new white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan has accepted the PCB's new selection policy and will not be able to vote on the playing eleven or the shortlisting of touring squads, according to a board source.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Babar and Rizwan in conversation during the match | Image: AP
