Published 18:28 IST, October 29th 2024

Rizwan Was Initially Reluctant But Later Accepted Pak White-ball Captaincy: Sources

After initially objecting, Pakistan's new white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan has accepted the PCB's new selection policy and will not be able to vote on the playing eleven or the shortlisting of touring squads, according to a board source.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Babar and Rizwan in conversation during the match | Image: AP
