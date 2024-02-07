English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:06 IST

'Rohit bhai says we will also play Rishball': Rishabh Pant opens up on England's Bazball

Rishabh Pant revealed how Rohit Sharma is pushing everyone in the team to emulate his playing style. Rishabh said that Rohit calls it “Rishball”.

Vishal Tiwari
Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma
Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December 2022. He was travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand when his Mercedes met with an accident on the national highway. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital in Dehradun and was later moved to Mumbai for further treatment. Pant is currently preparing to make a return to competitive cricket. 

3 things you need to know

  • Rishabh Pant is expected to make a comeback during IPL 2024
  • Pant will lead Delhi Capitals if he returns to cricket by that time
  • Pant has been out of action for the past 14 months

Also Read: Rishabh Pant reveals his biggest fear was leg amputation after life-threatening car crash

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant on Bazball

Speaking to Star Sports, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant revealed how Rohit Sharma is pushing everyone in the team to emulate his playing style. Rishabh said that Rohit calls it “Rishball”, referring to England's ‘Bazball’. Ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over England's Test side as captain-coach duo, they have significantly transformed the team's playing style. 

Advertisement

In his recent interview, Rishabh Pant mentioned that he has been playing in the same fashion since the beginning. He added that Captain Rohit Sharma is now encouraging the team members to emulate his approach in Tests. India and England are currently playing a five-match Test series. England won the first Test by 28 runs playing the McCullum-Stokes way. 

"Because England have started playing in a certain fashion, something I am used to (playing)," he said, referring to the ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' strategy adopted by England after Brendon McCullum took charge as head coach.

Advertisement

"Rohit bhai says we will also play Rishball. He says you play that anyway, but we will get others also to follow you." 
 

 


 



 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  2. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News28 minutes ago

  3. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement