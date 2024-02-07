Advertisement

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December 2022. He was travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand when his Mercedes met with an accident on the national highway. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital in Dehradun and was later moved to Mumbai for further treatment. Pant is currently preparing to make a return to competitive cricket.

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant is expected to make a comeback during IPL 2024

Pant will lead Delhi Capitals if he returns to cricket by that time

Pant has been out of action for the past 14 months

Also Read: Rishabh Pant reveals his biggest fear was leg amputation after life-threatening car crash

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant on Bazball

Speaking to Star Sports, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant revealed how Rohit Sharma is pushing everyone in the team to emulate his playing style. Rishabh said that Rohit calls it “Rishball”, referring to England's ‘Bazball’. Ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over England's Test side as captain-coach duo, they have significantly transformed the team's playing style.

Advertisement

In his recent interview, Rishabh Pant mentioned that he has been playing in the same fashion since the beginning. He added that Captain Rohit Sharma is now encouraging the team members to emulate his approach in Tests. India and England are currently playing a five-match Test series. England won the first Test by 28 runs playing the McCullum-Stokes way.

"Because England have started playing in a certain fashion, something I am used to (playing)," he said, referring to the ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' strategy adopted by England after Brendon McCullum took charge as head coach.

Advertisement

"Rohit bhai says we will also play Rishball. He says you play that anyway, but we will get others also to follow you."











