sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 06:47 IST, August 13th 2024

Rohit Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat May Be Five: Harbhajan Singh

Former India great Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli with his supreme fitness can easily survive the rigours of international cricket for another five years while Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will last at least another couple of years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. | Image: PTI/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:47 IST, August 13th 2024