Rohit Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat May Be Five: Harbhajan Singh
Former India great Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli with his supreme fitness can easily survive the rigours of international cricket for another five years while Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will last at least another couple of years.
Harbhajan Singh On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. | Image: PTI/BCCI
