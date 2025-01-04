'It Is Not Working Out': Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Gautam Gambhir And Reports Of Possible Retirement

IND vs AUS: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been a tough tour for the Indian cricket team. The Australians are 2-1 up in the series and India can only draw the series and retain the prestigious silverware. A lot has been spoken about the Indian dressing room its environment. The chatters intensified after skipper Rohit Sharma decided to sit out in the Sydney Test.

Rohit Sharma's performances with the bat have been dismal so far in the series and people are calling for his retirement. Rohit is yet to win a Test match in Australia as an Indian skipper and as of now it looks like a distant dream. While speaking to the broadcasters during the lunch break on Day 2 of the fifth and the final IND vs AUS series, Rohit made a massive comment on his future and his relationship with Gambhir

Rohit Sharma Gives Blunt Take On Retirement Rumours

Ahead of the Sydney Test, rumour mills were set ablaze with the chatter of a possible rift between Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir . Reports also claimed that Rohit and Gambhir were not seeing eye-to-eye and were not on talking terms. The Indian skipper gave an honest take on all these reports.

''To be honest, the coach and the chief selector have backed my decision. I have been playing for so many years now and it was great to have their backing. I don't look too much into the future, I mean common I am a father of two kids. It is not about an individual, it is a team sport, you need to think about the team. I decided to sit outside as soon as I came to Sydney, because let's be honest, it is not working out with the bat. These reports and stuff can be report. but nobody can decide my future, nobody has the right', said Rohit.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Let India Down In 2024, Numbers Depict Poor Run In Ongoing World Test Championship Cycle

India Look To Draw Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma and his teammates during Brisbane Test | Image: AP