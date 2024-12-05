'I Was At Home With My Newborn In Arms': Rohit Sharma Explains His Decision To Bat In Middle-Order

Rohit Sharma has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to bat in the middle-order for India in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The Indian captain, who is typically an opening batsman, dropped down the order to accommodate KL Rahul at the top.

Rohit Sharma explains why he has allowed KL Rahul to open

According to Rohit Sharma, his decision was influenced by KL Rahul's impressive performance in the opening Test match in Perth. Rohit, who was at home with his newborn baby at the time, watched KL Rahul's innings on TV and was impressed by his batting. KL Rahul showed grit in the first innings of the match when other batters failed miserably. However, it was his partnership in the second innings that impressed everyone.

Rohit Sharma explained that he didn't see the need to change the opening combination, given KL Rahul's success. "I was at home with my newborn in my arms and I was watching how KL batted, it was brilliant to watch to be honest," Rohit said. "And I felt that there is no need to change that now."

Rohit Sharma acknowledged that this decision may not be permanent and that things could change in the future. However, for now, he believes that KL Rahul deserves to retain his place at the top of the order, particularly given his impressive performances outside of India.

"Maybe in the future things will be different, I don't know. So, based on what has happened and what KL has shown outside of India. He probably deserves that place at this point," Rohit Sharma added.