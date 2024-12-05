Published 18:24 IST, December 5th 2024
'I Was At Home With My Newborn In Arms': Rohit Sharma Explains His Decision To Bat In Middle-Order
It is not the first time that Rohit will be batting in the middle-over for India. He has done that on several occasions in the past including in Test cricket.
Rohit Sharma has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to bat in the middle-order for India in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The Indian captain, who is typically an opening batsman, dropped down the order to accommodate KL Rahul at the top.
Rohit Sharma explains why he has allowed KL Rahul to open
According to Rohit Sharma, his decision was influenced by KL Rahul's impressive performance in the opening Test match in Perth. Rohit, who was at home with his newborn baby at the time, watched KL Rahul's innings on TV and was impressed by his batting. KL Rahul showed grit in the first innings of the match when other batters failed miserably. However, it was his partnership in the second innings that impressed everyone.
Rohit Sharma explained that he didn't see the need to change the opening combination, given KL Rahul's success. "I was at home with my newborn in my arms and I was watching how KL batted, it was brilliant to watch to be honest," Rohit said. "And I felt that there is no need to change that now."
Rohit Sharma acknowledged that this decision may not be permanent and that things could change in the future. However, for now, he believes that KL Rahul deserves to retain his place at the top of the order, particularly given his impressive performances outside of India.
"Maybe in the future things will be different, I don't know. So, based on what has happened and what KL has shown outside of India. He probably deserves that place at this point," Rohit Sharma added.
Rohit Sharma's decision to bat in the middle-order is a testament to his flexibility and willingness to adapt for the benefit of the team. It is not the first time that Rohit will be batting in the middle-over for India. He has done that on several occasions in the past including in Test cricket. It will be interesting to see how this decision plays out in the second Test match in Adelaide and if he continues to allow KL Rahul to bat at the top.
