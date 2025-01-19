Published 15:08 IST, January 19th 2025
'Rohit Is Weak And Virat Fields In Slips': Ex-India Cricketer Raises Big Questions On India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both are under the scanner after their dismal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India lost the BGT 3-1 to Australia
Ajit Agarkar, the Chief Selector and Rohit Sharma, the ODI captain unveiled India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy that will be jointly hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). After India's recent failures against New Zealand at home and Australia 'Down Under', India's next big assignment is the upcoming Champions Trophy that will be contested in the 'Hybrid Model'. Rohit Sharma continues to remain India's ODI captain, whereas Shubman Gill will be his deputy for the marquee ICC event.
This is a make-or-break situation for many superstars of the Indian team. The 'Men in Blue' are in a transitional phase as far as the ODI and the Test team is concerned and the Champions Trophy will go a long way in determining the futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Few reports also read that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will revaluate Gambhir's performance after the Champions Trophy.
Surinder Khanna Questions Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Fitness
A lot is being spoken about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the Indian cricket team. The star duo has been the pillar of this team, but they are in the last phase of their careers. Though fitness might not be an issue for Virat Kohli, but it is his form that is currently under the scanner. Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna while speaking to ANI raised serious questions on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's inclusion in the Indian squad that has been announced for the Champions Trophy.
'Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team is weak. Two runs can be easily taken if Sharma is fielding near the boundary. Virat Kohli is also fielding in the slips and inside the circle. He is not making any runs while fielding. He is putting in a lot of effort. I hope they all get fit mentally and focus and come back to their form', Khanna said.
The 'Infamous' Karun Nair Snub
The 33-year-old former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Karun Nair made a case for himself after a stellar show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy series, India's premier white ball domestic tournament. Nair scored 779 runs from 8 innings in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy series. Nair scored all these runs at a staggering average of 389.50 and with a strike rate of 124.04. Despite registering such a stellar performance, Nair was overlooked and was not named in India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025
