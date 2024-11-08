Published 12:27 IST, November 8th 2024
Rohit Sharma-Led Team India to Travel to Pakistan For ICC CT 2025? PCB Denies 'Hybrid' Model CLAIMS
Multiple reports are doing the rounds and that is puzzling fans, is India actually going to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy?
Multiple reports are doing the rounds and that is puzzling fans, is India actually going to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy ? While a PTI report claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model and they are ready to make slight adjustments to the schedule, a fresh report, as quoted by InsideSport, claims that PCB has denied the idea of hosting the Champions Trophy in a ‘hybrid’ model. “No consideration is being given to any hybrid model,” a PCB source told Cricket Pakistan .
The next few days is going to be interesting to find out what is the real truth in this matter.
CT 2025 Schedule Expected to Be Released By Next Week
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as soon as November 11th, 2024. The mega ICC tournament will take place from February to March 2025, with Pakistan serving as the hosts. As per The Express Tribune, the schedule for CT 2025 has been shared with the participating nations and more details is expected to be released soon.
An ICC delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in order to inspect the logistics and arrangements for the upcoming tournament. A major event is also slated to happen, which will feature notable entities, including cricketers. The details of the the schedule and more such information is likely to be announced at that time.
According to the proposed schedule, Pakistan will be placed in Group A alongside India, Bangladesh , and New Zealand, while Group B includes England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan. However, the Men in Blue's participation status remains in limbo, as the BCCI hasn't offered an official confirmation over it. Reports mention that the Board is "awaiting consultations with the Indian government before confirming participation" in the tournament, which is expected to be wholly conducted in Pakistan.
Tentative schedule for the ICC CT 2025
February 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Karachi
February 20: Bangladesh vs India - Lahore
February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa - Karachi
February 22: Australia vs England - Lahore
February 23: New Zealand vs India - Lahore
February 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Rawalpindi
February 25: Afghanistan vs England - Lahore
February 26: Australia vs South Africa - Rawalpindi
February 27: Bangladesh vs New Zealand - Lahore
February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia - Rawalpindi
March 1: Pakistan vs India - Lahore
March 2: South Africa vs England - Rawalpindi
March 5 - Semi-final: TBC vs TBC - Karachi
March 6 - Semi-final: TBC vs TBC - Rawalpindi
March 9 - Final: TBC vs TBC - Lahore
