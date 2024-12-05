'He Has Got Everything That Is Required': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Ashwin's Potential Replacement

Rohit Sharma has opened up on the potential replacement for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, tipping young all-rounder Washington Sundar as a strong contender. According to Rohit, Sundar has the game to excel in different conditions around the world, making him a valuable asset to the Indian team.

Rohit's comments come as Ashwin faces increasing competition for a spot in the Indian cricket team. With Washington Sundar being touted as a potential replacement, Rohit praised the young all-rounder's skills.

Rohit Sharma also acknowledged the challenges of leaving out experienced players like Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who have a combined 855 Test wickets between them. However, he emphasized that the team's decisions are made with the best interests of the team in mind, and that Ashwin and Jadeja will still play a huge role in the remainder of the series.

Rohit told the media on the eve of the second Test here, "Unfortunately, I was not there to bring this news to them that they are not playing the first game. It's always hard to leave (out) experienced players like Jadeja and Ashwin, it's never easy."

"But the decision was made (on the basis of) whatever was best for the team at that particular time and whatever the management felt at that particular time is the right thing to do, we did that." Rohit reckoned Ashwin and Jadeja, who have 855 Test wickets between them, would play a huge role in the remainder of the five-match series as India look to keep alive their hopes of making a third appearance in the World Test Championship final next year.

"That is what, throughout the series, we will look to do — whatever we feel at that particular time is the right thing to do. We will try and do that. But I certainly see them playing a huge role in the rest of the series," he said.

"What they bring to the table (can) never be written off. They are quality players and whatever success Indian cricket has had over the past few years is largely because of these two guys as well.

"We will never count that (out) — performances of theirs — (and) what they have done for the team. It's important for us to realise certain grounds here will bring certain players in the game a lot more. We have to try and do that," he said.

With Washington Sundar being tipped to replace the 38-year-old Ashwin in the longer run, Rohit Sharma said the young all-rounder has the game to excel in different conditions around the world.

"(He is) a very solid all-rounder. We've seen what he can do with the ball (and) with the bat. He's got a solid technique to play anywhere in the world and when such players are in the team, you get the confidence," Rohit said.

"I just hope that he stays away from injury and doesn't get injured, because a player like him is always valuable to our squad. (He) gives us that balance, that depth that a team always requires. I can see his graph from here going up only. I don't see him going down unless there is an unfortunate injury.

"He has got all the tools that is required to find success at international level. He has got everything that is required," he added.