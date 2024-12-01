Rohit Sharma Punches Sarfaraz Khan In Anger After Wicket-Keeper Drops A Catch; Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a lighthearted moment with teammate Sarfaraz Khan during a practice match against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Sarfaraz, who was substituting as wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant , dropped a regulation catch, prompting Rohit to jokingly punch him on the back.

Rohit Sharma punches Sarfaraz Khan

The incident occurred in the 23rd over of the first innings when Harshit Rana dismissed Jack Clayton and then bowled a short ball to Oliver Davies. The ball whizzed past the bat and Sarfaraz Khan fumbled the catch due to lateral swing. As Sarfaraz picked up the ball, Rohit Sharma playfully punched him on the back in a humorous gesture.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showcasing the lighthearted and playful camaraderie between the Indian cricketers. It's clear that Rohit Sharma's punch was a joke, and Sarfaraz Khan took it in stride, as the two shared a laugh about the dropped catch.

During the pink-ball warm-up match between India and the Prime Minister's XI that the visitors won by 5 wickets, Rohit Sharma demoted himself to the number five position, allowing KL Rahul to open. Rohit Sharma was not part of the first Test match against Australia and only joined the Indian team on the final day of the first game in Perth. Since Rohit has returned, it was assumed that he will take up his usual opener's slot and Rahul will move down the order. But it seems that the Indian captain is ready to sacrifice his position, especially after Rahul proved his mettle in the first match.