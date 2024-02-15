Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

WATCH | Rohit Sharma is LIVID with Ravindra Jadeja after he gets Sarfaraz Khan OUT with selfish call

After the mix-up in the 82nd over when Mark Wood hit the bullseye to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan, Rohit Sharma was seen chucking his cap in frustration.

Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma's reaction after Jadeja gets Sarfaraz out
Rohit Sharma's reaction after Jadeja gets Sarfaraz out | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the third Test against England, tensions rose as Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration towards Ravindra Jadeja following the unfortunate run-out of Sarfaraz Khan. The incident unfolded when Jadeja, batting at 99, called for a run after nudging the ball to mid-on. 

However, Jadeja's hesitation in committing to the run left Sarfaraz stranded. Sarfaraz had been showcasing his remarkable form, notching up the fastest fifty for India on debut in just 48 deliveries, surpassing Hardik Pandya's previous record. Notably, Sarfaraz earned his maiden Test cap after impressing in the Ranji Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's reaction after Jadeja gets Sarfaraz out

After the mix-up in the 82nd over when England bowler Mark Wood hit the bullseye to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan, Rohit Sharma was seen chucking his cap in frustration. Jadeja was at fault here as he called for the run and then retracted midway, leaving Sarfaraz Khan in trouble. The young batter from Mumbai sacrificed his wicket for Jadeja's fourth Test hundred. 

Despite being fully aware that his mistake had resulted in Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja went on to complete his century with a flourish. Displaying his trademark celebration by taking out his imaginary sword, Jadeja's actions seemed somewhat contradictory given the circumstances. 

The 26-year-old Sarfaraz Khan was in sublime form and looked destined to reach the century mark, considering the confident manner in which he was batting. However, it will serve as a learning curve for Sarfaraz, who is expected to play for a longer period for India.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

