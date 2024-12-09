Rohit Sharma Reveals Why Fans Have Been Banned From Attending India's Net Sessions In Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma has shed light on the reason behind the Indian team's decision to ban fans from attending their net sessions in Australia. The Indian cricket team held a closed net session after arriving in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series last month. However, fans were allowed to attend the practice session before the second Test match, a decision that the BCCI immediately regretted. Close to three thousand fans poured in to watch the Indian team practice compared to 70-odd people for Australia's net session.

Speaking at a press conference after the second Test, Rohit explained that the team wants to maintain the privacy of their conversations and strategies during practice sessions. According to Rohit Sharma, the presence of a large number of fans during the net sessions was a new experience for the team.

Rohit Sharma emphasized that the team's conversations and planning during practice sessions are confidential and not meant for public consumption. By restricting fan access to their net sessions, the Indian team aims to protect their strategic discussions.

“You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets. When you're training, when you're practising, there are a lot of conversations that happen, and those conversations are very private. We don't want anyone to hear those conversations. It is as simple as that because there's a lot of planning,” Rohit Sharma explained at the press conference after the second Test.