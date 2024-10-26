sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'We Failed To Respond': Rohit Sharma's Serious Admission That Led To India's Massive Setback vs NZ

Published 22:12 IST, October 26th 2024

'We Failed To Respond': Rohit Sharma's Serious Admission That Led To India's Massive Setback vs NZ

Speaking out about the team's defeat after the game, Rohit Sharma claimed that they had not anticipated such a result and that they had failed as a team.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma reacts after their lost against New Zealand on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

17:22 IST, October 26th 2024