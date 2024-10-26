Published 22:12 IST, October 26th 2024
'We Failed To Respond': Rohit Sharma's Serious Admission That Led To India's Massive Setback vs NZ
Speaking out about the team's defeat after the game, Rohit Sharma claimed that they had not anticipated such a result and that they had failed as a team.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma reacts after their lost against New Zealand on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
17:22 IST, October 26th 2024