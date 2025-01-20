Rohit Sharma VOWS to Bring Back ICC Champions Trophy to Wankhede

India captain Rohit Sharma has promised to get back the prestigious Champions Trophy to Wankhede. Rohit's statement comes exactly a month ahead of the marquee event that starts on February 19. He also revealed that the 2025 T20 World Cup win was the completion of a dream. Rohit also revealed the inside story behind the decision to celebrate the triumph in Mumbai. He said all of this at an event in Mumbai.

‘Do everything we can to bring this trophy’

"We will embark on another tournament. I am sure when we reach Dubai (the wishes) of 140 crore people will be behind us, we know that. We will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede," Rohit said to loud cheers from the crowd.

Rohit went down memory lane and recalled a time when the country had won the 2007 T20 WC. He admitted that it was back then that he had dreamt of bringing another trophy back to the Wankhede.

‘I dreamt about winning another World Cup and bringing it here’

"When we returned from South Africa after winning the (T20) World Cup, I dreamt about winning another World Cup and bringing it here. I remember, we were still in Barbados after winning the (T20) World Cup and we were stuck there due to a storm but planning was in process as to what we would do once we are back in India. It was planned that we would go to Delhi but what after that?" No one knew what to do after that but I wanted that World Cup (trophy) should come here at Wankhede. Each of the recent World Cups which we have won in 2007 and 2011 have been celebrated at Wankhede and bringing (the trophy) of 2024 was also very important for us," said Rohit at the event.